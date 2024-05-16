Enjoy a performance by The Long Shadows on Saturday, May 18, at 9 p.m. at Ireland’s 32 in Van Nuys. The Long Shadows is a rock ‘n’ roll band featuring Luke Bossendorfer, Gaz Ivin, Mick Cripps, Charlie Nice and Gary Twinn, of the bars at the Original Farmers Market. Formed in Los Angeles in 2022, the band plays high-energy rock, 1960s favorites, R&B, country, blues and rockabilly. Ireland’s 32 offers world-class live music, Irish food and beer, and a hearty dose of Celtic hospitality. 13721 Burbank Blvd. linktr.ee/thelongshadows.