Restaurant News

LGBT Center partners with Breakfast Republic

Gearing up for Pride Month this June, Breakfast Republic’s newest location in Echo Park has partnered with the Los Angeles LGBT Center in a celebration of diversity and support for the LGBTQ+ community. Throughout the entire month of June, indulge in the exclusive promotion featuring pineapple upside down pancakes, where 100% of sales for every order will be donated. Imagine golden brown pancakes generously topped with fresh pineapple and decadent pineapple butter – a tropical twist on a breakfast classic that’s sure to delight your taste buds. Breakfast Republic is located at 1918 Sunset Blvd. For information, visit breakfastrepublic.com or call (213)871-8811.

Stay ‘Pride Ready’ at the Mondrian

The Mondrian Los Angeles is offering a “Pride Ready” room package available now and throughout the entire month of June. Guests can book a room to receive a FruitLoots welcome gift that’s made in West Hollywood and ready to play in WeHo. The kit includes a curated selection of pride essentials, from a clack fan to body glitter, sourced by LGBTQ+ owned brands. Plus, enjoy poolside sips with two complimentary welcome drinks to Skybar. For information, visit book.ennismore.com/hotels /mondrian/los-angeles/offers/pride-ready-room-package. Mondrian Los Angeles is located at 8440 Sunset Blvd.

Connie & Ted’s welcomes guest chef

As a flavorful kickstart to the summer season, Angelenos are invited to indulge in an exclusive one-night-only dinner affair at West Hollywood’s beloved culinary gem, Connie & Ted’s on Thursday, May 30. Recent 2024 James Beard Award semifinalist chef Rashida Holmes of Bridgetown Roti will be featured as a part of the seafood restaurant’s ongoing collaborative dinner series. Holmes stands at the forefront of Los Angeles’ culinary renaissance with Bridgetown Roti, a tribute to her Afro-Caribbean heritage that opens this summer. Holmes will join forces with Connie & Ted’s to provide diners with a preliminary taste of what’s in store. Featuring a six-course menu designed in partnership with Michelin-starred and James Beard award-winning chef-owner Michael Cimarusti and longstanding executive chef Sam Baxter, the exclusive soirée will blend Connie & Ted’s East Coast sensibilities with Holmes’ Afro-Caribbean roots for a diverse multi-sensory dining experience, culminating in a sweet finale prepared by C&T’s renowned pastry chef Daphane DeLone with a seasonal cherry dessert. Reservations are $125/per person and are now available via OpenTable with seatings available from 5:00pm – 7:30pm. Book by visiting opentable.com/booking /experiences-availability? rid=104467&restref=104467&experienceId=297718. Conne & Ted’s is located at 8171 Santa Monica Blvd. For information, visit connieandteds.com or call (323)848-2722.

Cabra waves in Pride

Pride is here, and Cabra Restaurant & Bar in DTLA atop the Hoxton Hotel will celebrate with an afternoon full of eats and beats on its rooftop bar and patio on June 1 from 2-5 p.m. sponsored by Bacardi Group and Mommenpop. Cabra’s celebration will include passed bites, drag performances by Exposure, and lively DJ beats. Cabra’s Pride Month kick-off party will benefit Bienestar, a community-based social services organization serving the greater Los Angeles, whose focus is on identifying and addressing emerging health issues faced by Latinx and LGBTQ+ populations. Cabra’s full bar will also be available for purchase for all guests. Tickets can be purchased on Resy at $12 for general admission or $39 to include two specialty cocktails from Grey Goose, Cazadores Cafe and Mommenpop. Cabra Restaurant & Bar is located at 1060 S. Broadway. For information, visit cabralosangeles.com or call (213)725-5858.

Spend the summer at the EDITION cabana

Situated on Sunset Boulevard, The West Hollywood EDITION redefines California luxury with high-design guest rooms, a vegetable-forward signature restaurant, a rooftop restaurant and pool, a subterranean nightclub, various meeting and event spaces, and a state-of-the-art spa. An oasis of sophistication, the hotel’s simple elegance is seen in every detail, melding the best in architecture, design, dining, entertainment and service in one building of rich wood. Starting this summer, the rooftop pool will be available for cabana rentals. The cabanas offer a designated server, fruit plate, Kopu sparkling and still water, sunscreen, lip balm, champagne and two to four reserved lounge chairs from 11:00 a.m. to sunset. Small cabanas can accommodate up to four guests for $600 on weekdays and $700 on weekends and a large cabana can house up to six people for $1,200 on weekdays and $1,400 on weekends. The pool is only for hotel guests or cabana rental guests. For information, visit editionhotels.com/weho. The West Hollywood EDITION is located at 9040 Sunset Blvd.

Food + Wine team ready for Hollywood Bowl season

Sodexo Live! has extended its partnership with the Hollywood Bowl. Sodexo Live!, in tandem with the Lucques Group, curates the renowned Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine program that delights music fans with gourmet summer supper menus, extensive wine lists and a best-in-class picnic box program that’s become a quintessential part of the experience. Since its opening in 1922, the Hollywood Bowl has been the premier destination for live music in Southern California, serving as the summer home of the LA Philharmonic under the iconic silhouette of its concentric-arched band shell. The Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine team is a vital part of the Bowl’s in-person gastronomic experience, which includes: pre-order box seat dinners or picnic boxes to enjoy in the Bowl’s beautiful picnic areas; mobile ordering from anywhere; access to on-site marketplaces that feature a wide selection of options to build the perfect picnic, including plentiful beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages; the South LA Cafe which serves coffee and more in the Plaza Marketplace; and street food stands that serve a range of offerings from L.A.’s diverse foodscape, including tacos, all-beef hotdogs, vegetarian and vegan friendly fare, Magpie’s softserve, pizza, burgers, BBQ and popcorn. For information, visit hollywoodbowl.com/visit/ when-youre-here/food-wine. The Hollywood Bowl is located at 2301 Highland Ave.