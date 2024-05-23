Restaurant News

Sugar Palm welcomes new head chef

Johnny Marin is now at the helm of Sugar Palm, the signature indoor-outdoor restaurant at iconic beachside hotel Viceroy Santa Monica. He previously served as sous chef at the restaurant starting in July 2021, seeing it through its opening in October 2021, and playing a large role in menu research, development and execution over the last two and a half years prior to his appointment to executive chef. Since taking over the Sugar Palm kitchen, Marin has transitioned from daily sunrise and sunset menus, to daily breakfast, lunch and dinner menus that celebrate the melting pot of cultures in Los Angeles, using the freshest seafood and produce from local purveyors. Every member of the kitchen contributed recipes inspired by their family, mentors and experiences in the culinary industry. Menu highlights include ahi tuna tacos, salmon poke, green papaya salad, a Tomahawk board featuring a 32 ounce Tomahawk steak and accoutrements, blackened salmon with couscous and harissa, and scratch made chicken and biscuits. Sugar Palm is open daily from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. For information, visit viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/santa-monica or call (310)260-7500. Sugar Palm Santa Monica is located at 1819 Ocean Ave.

Holiday weekend is spirited even when dry

Sip, savor and celebrate Memorial Day weekend with alcohol-removed wine from NoAlchCo. Whether hosting a grilling party or a picnic with family or friends, NoAlchCo’s alcohol-removed rose, cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc and chardonnay are the perfect party favor without the hangover. To purchase a wine, visit noalcoholcompany.com/shop.

Drag brunch comes to the Four Seasons Culina

In honor of Pride Month, Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills will be hosting its first-ever drag brunch on Sunday, June 9. Guests and locals alike are invited to indulge in the most decadent delights from signature restaurant, Culina’s beloved Sunday Farmers Market Brunch, accompanied by elevated cocktails and bottomless mimosas. Highlights from the opulent brunch menu include made to order omelets and Belgian waffles, fresh seafood and artisanal salads, chicken and waffle sliders, tableside crudo, and carving and dessert stations.

Renowned L.A. drag performer and artist Borgia Bloom Façade will be headlining the show alongside two other incredibly talented queens and there will be two performances, at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. The first seating will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with the second seating from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The brunch will cost $150 and reservations can be made via opentable.com/culina-modern-italian. For information, visit culinarestaurant.com or call (310)860-4000. Culina Ristorante and Caffe is located at 300 S. Dohney Dr.

‘Crookie’ now on sale at La La Land

Guests can now enjoy the buttery croissant-chocolate chip cookie hybrid known as the La La Crookie at all California La La Land Kind Cafe locations. The “crookie” was originally made famous by Boulangerie Louvard in Paris, combining a croissant with a chocolate chip cookie. The La La Land version features its beloved chocolate chip cookie dough baked to perfection with a flaky, buttery croissant. In addition to delicious baked goods, guests can also indulge in coffees, matcha lattes, teas, lemonades and light bites such as toast and overnight oats at the cheerful cafes. For information, visit lalalandkindcafe.com. La La Land is located at 189 The Grove Drive, 8361 W. Third St. and 1426 Montana Ave. #1, Santa Monica.

Johnny Rockets floats into National Hamburger Day

Iconic burger chain Johnny Rockets, is quite literally floating into National Hamburger Day next week. Starting on National Hamburger Day, May 28, through May 30, fans have the chance to win the summer’s most sizzling hot pool accessory, a burger themed pool float, by visiting johnnyrockets.com/floaton. After entering for a chance to win, fans can score $5 off a secret menu item – a Pepsi float – with any burger purchase. The classic Pepsi float, made with real vanilla ice cream, has stood the test of time despite being a special off-menu secret for many years. Los Angeles area Johnny Rockets locations include 100 N. La Cienega Blvd., 6801 Hollywood Blvd. and 474 N. Beverly Drive. For information, visit johnnyrockets.com.

Starbird restaurants celebrate National Salad Month

Starbird, the nation’s first super premium fast-food brand, has officially announced its Summer of Salads menu that customers can enjoy all summer long. New menu items include the elote chop salad, the Cali mediterranean salad and the miso caesar salad. Additionally, all Starbird restaurants in Los Angeles, including its latest Marina del Rey location, will be offering $9.97 salads every Monday until the end of the year. Use code MONDAY at checkout.

For information, visit starbirdchicken.com or call (323)200-9443. Starbird is located at 7150 Beverly Blvd.

Memorial Day weekend is sunny at Cabra

Spend the weekend at DTLA’s spirited rooftop, Cabra Restaurant and Bar and be treated to decadent cuisine by chef Stephanie Izard. Dine at their lovely patio during weekend brunch with items like chicken empanadas, salmon ceviche and shrimp hash pancakes. For drinks, opt in for a Fresa Froze, a refreshing alcoholic slushie made with rosé wine, strawberry, kiwi and frozen lemon. Guests can also dine at Cabra for dinner to enjoy a variety of Peruvian-inspired dishes, including the Hot Chorizo & Queso Dip, Jalea Mixta and Guava-Banana Sorbet. To make a reservation, visit cabralosangeles.com/reserve or call (213)725-5858. Cabra Restaurant and Bar is located at 1060 S. Broadway.