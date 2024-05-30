Play pickleball for Pride

The city of West Hollywood, in collaboration with Tennacity, will host its third annual Pride Pickleball Tournament during WeHo Pride month on June 8-9 at both Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Blvd., and West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Blvd., with tournament times varying between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The pickleball courts at Plummer Park are located at the north end of the park, closest to Fountain Avenue. The pickleball courts at West Hollywood Park are located on the rooftop of the five-story parking structure.

Players of all skill levels are welcome to register for the tournament. Doubles events will take place Saturday, June 8 and singles and mixed doubles events will take place on Sunday, June 9. The event will include special guest speakers, music, and vendor booths. All registered players will receive a Pride-inspired goodie bag and the top three finishers in each division will receive a unique pride Pickleball Tournament medal.

To register for the tournament and for information, visit tennacity.com/pickleball. Entry deadline is June 4 at 11:59 p.m.