PetSpace teaches kitten fostering

On Saturday, May 18, join Wallis Annenberg PetSpace for a free foster kitten workshop and learn how people can help save the lives of kittens in need.

Cat expert Samantha Bell will guide guests through the ins and outs of kitten care, so that they can feel confident in their ability to provide a safe and loving temporary home. During the workshop, guests will also gain hands-on experience with underage kittens and learn about their specific needs, including health management and the fostering process.

The event will be held from 10- 11 a.m. at the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace, located at 12005 Bluff Creek Drive. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended. To reserve a space, visit annenbergpetspace.org/events/36 91807.