Pet-friendly comedy show raises funds

The jokes are back at the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace during “Can’t Even Comedy’s Stand Up for Pets!” on Friday, May 31, from 7-9 p.m.

Laugh until you cry – with your four-legged best friend by your side – as incredible comedians take the PetSpace stage for charity. PetSpace will be transformed into a premier comedy venue with comedians J.T. Parr, Mike Falzone, G King, Hunter Hill, Journey Kan and host Caitlin Benson. A DJ set and pet adoption runs from 7-8 p.m., followed by the comedy show.

Can’t Even Comedy was founded by the husband-and-wife team of Maxwell and Caitlin Benson. They have been featured in “The 60 Best Places to See Stand-Up Comedy in L.A.” A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the PetSpace Extraordinary Care Fund, which supports PetSpace’s work with the most vulnerable animals in the shelter system.

The dog-friendly event is recommended for audiences 21 and over. Beer will be provided by Three Weavers Brewing Company and the signature drink is sponsored by Wyoming Whiskey. The Veggie Bomb truck will offer food for purchase starting at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for general admission, $40 for table seating (assigned, four seats to a table). All tickets include two drinks. The Wallis Annenberg PetSpace is located at 12005 Bluff Creek Drive, Playa Vista. For information, visit annenbergpetspace.org.