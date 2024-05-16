The Loren L. Zachary Center for the Performing Arts is holding its annual Opera Concert on Sunday, May 19, at 2 p.m. at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre. The concert stars Alice Chung, Jenny Anne Flory, Monique Galvao, Kevin Godinez, Angel Gomez, Edward Graves, Melissa Joseph, Nathan Matticks, Erick Mosteller and Yeongtaek Yang in a national vocal competition with cash prizes. They will be accompanied by pianist Brent McMunn. 4401 W. Eighth St. Admission is free; tickets are required. 4401 W. Eighth St. (310)276-2731, zacharysociety.org.