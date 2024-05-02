Music Center recognizes teen winners of Spotlight arts contest

The Music Center announced on April 30 that 14 students have been named grand prize finalists in the 36th annual Spotlight program, a nationally acclaimed free performing arts competition, scholarship and artistic development program for teens.

Each finalist will receive a $5,000 scholarship. This year’s grand prize finalists were selected from more than 1,520 applicants who competed in the seven artistic categories of acting, ballet, classical instrumental, classical voice, contemporary instrumental, dance and non-classical voice.

The winners in the acting category are Harry Orenstein, 18, and Skyla Woodard, 17, both 12th grade students at Los Angeles County High School for the Arts. Amelie Bott-Suzuki, 14, a ninth grader at California Connections Academy, and Isabella Howard, 16, a 10th grader at Nevada Virtual Learning Academy, received the top prize in the ballet category. Classical Instrumental category recognition was given to Holly Lacey, 17, an 11th grade student at South Pasadena High School, and Kyle Yeung, 16, a 10th grade student at Pacific Academy. In the Classical Voice category, Meghan Linnington, 17, a 12th grader at California Connections Academy, and Callie Chae Pyken, 16, a 10th grader at Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, received the grand prize.

Jack Lieberman, 18, a 12th grade student at Agoura High School; and Savannah Tweedt, 18, a 12th grade student at Orange County School of the Arts, received top honors in the Contemporary Instrumental category. Andrea Martínez, 16, an 11th grader, and Isabella Silva, 16, a 10th grader, both attending Orange County School of the Arts, were recognized in the Contemporary Instrumental category. In the Non-Classical Voice category, Mia Rivera, 17, a 12th grade student at San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts, and Kai Wright, 17, an 11th grade student at Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, were the grand prize winners.

Spotlight, part of the Music Center’s programming arm TMC Arts, offers teens advice, coaching and audition experience as well as mastery classes taught by professional artists and arts administrators. Throughout the competition, which began last fall, the young artists participated in performance auditions and received individual feedback from industry professionals and more than $100,000 in cash awards. To date, the Music Center has awarded more than $2.8 million in scholarships.

“Congratulations to the 2024 Spotlight Grand Prize finalists for their exceptional achievement. The countless hours of auditions and rehearsals during their yearlong journey have paid off magnificently,” said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of the Music Center. “Dorothy Buffum Chandler, who founded the Music Center 60 years ago, was a fervent advocate of instilling the values of the performing arts in young people. She would be overjoyed to know that tens of thousands of local youth benefit from Spotlight and have made their families, schools and communities immensely proud. I commend all of this year’s applicants for their dedication during the competition, and I wish each of them continued success in their artistic accomplishments.”

The finalists will showcase their talents at the Music Center’s Spotlight Grand Finale on Tuesday, June 4, at 7 p.m. in the Walt Disney Concert Hall. The finale is free and open to the public. For information, visit musiccenter.org/spotlight.