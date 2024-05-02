‘May the fourth be with you’ at El Capitan Theatre

“Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” blasts into the El Capitan Theatre May 3-7 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film.

Experience all nine films with the “Star Wars Skywalker Saga May the 4th Marathon” beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4. Guests will see all nine movies on the big screen, beginning with “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” and concluding with “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.” Tickets are $135 and include an inclusive poster, all-you-can-eat popcorn and food.

Daily showtimes for “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” are 9:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $16 for guests of all ages. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.

El Capitan Theatre is located at 6838 Hollywood Blvd.

Tickets are available at elcapitantheatre.com.