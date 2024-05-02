May 2, 2024

May the 4th brings the Force to the Academy

R2D2 will be on hand for a meet and greet at the Academy Museum on
May 4. (photo by Mike Baker)

The force is strong with the Academy. Prepare for an out-ofthis-world adventure at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures during our “Star Wars”– inspired “May the 4th Celebration: Across the Galaxy!”

Whether a Padawan, Jedi or Sith, all forces will converge for an immersive, themed day. Embark on a galactic journey with activities such as a Droid meet-and-greet with fan-built droids BB8 and R2- D2, an all-ages workshop, collaborative community mural creation, special screenings, and more in a universe that’s not so far, far away.

Plus, as a highlight, experience a special presentation on the legendary Dykstraflex computerized camera control system, a pivotal technology utilized in filming the original Star Wars trilogy.

Don’t miss this cosmic celebration, and make sure to don a Star Wars–inspired costume.

The day kicks off at 10:30 a.m. with a meet and greet with BB8 and R2-D2. After a noon hiatus, the meet and greet will continue from 2-4 p.m. Special “Jump to Lightspeed: Encounters” tours will be provided as a preview to guests, eight-days prior to the exhibit’s official opening on May 12.

“Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi” will screen at 11 a.m., while “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” will screen at 7:30 p.m. Workshops will also be held throughout the day, and special merchandise is available in the Academy Museum store. For full information on the May 4 activities, visit academymuseum.org/en/programs/detail/may-the-4th-celebration-across-the-galaxy-018db3b2- 8a6b-1628-4df3-438ffbdc3e43.

The Academy Museum is located at 6067 Wilshire Blvd.





Previous Post
Getty Museum returns ancient bronze head to Turkey
Next Post
Celebrities turn out for arts education at ‘Express Yourself’




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize