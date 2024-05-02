May the 4th brings the Force to the Academy

The force is strong with the Academy. Prepare for an out-ofthis-world adventure at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures during our “Star Wars”– inspired “May the 4th Celebration: Across the Galaxy!”

Whether a Padawan, Jedi or Sith, all forces will converge for an immersive, themed day. Embark on a galactic journey with activities such as a Droid meet-and-greet with fan-built droids BB8 and R2- D2, an all-ages workshop, collaborative community mural creation, special screenings, and more in a universe that’s not so far, far away.

Plus, as a highlight, experience a special presentation on the legendary Dykstraflex computerized camera control system, a pivotal technology utilized in filming the original Star Wars trilogy.

Don’t miss this cosmic celebration, and make sure to don a Star Wars–inspired costume.

The day kicks off at 10:30 a.m. with a meet and greet with BB8 and R2-D2. After a noon hiatus, the meet and greet will continue from 2-4 p.m. Special “Jump to Lightspeed: Encounters” tours will be provided as a preview to guests, eight-days prior to the exhibit’s official opening on May 12.

“Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi” will screen at 11 a.m., while “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” will screen at 7:30 p.m. Workshops will also be held throughout the day, and special merchandise is available in the Academy Museum store. For full information on the May 4 activities, visit academymuseum.org/en/programs/detail/may-the-4th-celebration-across-the-galaxy-018db3b2- 8a6b-1628-4df3-438ffbdc3e43.

The Academy Museum is located at 6067 Wilshire Blvd.