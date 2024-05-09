Man arrested for violent assault in Hollywood

Detectives have arrested a 27-year-old man for a violent assault on Hollywood Boulevard on May 6 that left a victim severely injured.

The assault was captured on video by a witness and posted on social media. Police said investigators used the video and additional security camera footage from the area to identify the alleged suspect – Jorge Luiz Garcia, of Los Angeles.

The assault occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the 6700 block of Hollywood Boulevard. The video shows the male victim and two people in an argument. The victim is pepper sprayed, knocked to ground and punched repeatedly while he is unconscious by a man police allege is Garcia. Two bystanders intervened and the assailant fled.

Witnesses called 911 and patrol officers arrived at the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for multiple injuries.

Detectives arrested Garcia at approximately 2:30 p.m. on May 8 at an undisclosed location in Hollywood. Garcia was booked for assault with a deadly weapon. The case has been submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which will consider filing formal assault charges.

Anyone with information is urged to call Hollywood Division detectives at (213)972-2971. During weekends and off-hours, call the LAPD’s hotline at (877)LAPD247.