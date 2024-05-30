La Brea Tar Pits announces ‘Summer of Sloths’

From June 3 through Labor Day, visitors can enjoy special programming at La Brea Tar Pits that celebrates the science and wonder of sloths. This summer, visitors can participate in unique self-guided tours, witness the Ice Age coming to life in “Titans of the Ice Age” and even touch a fossil.

Sloths are iconic symbols of the Ice Age and the La Brea Tar Pits. The giant and slow-moving creatures that once inhabited L.A. have a chill and laid-back charm that resonates with many Angelenos. Three different types of sloths have been found at the Tar Pits – the Shasta, the Jefferson’s and the Harlan’s ground sloth – all much bigger and more intimidating than modern-day sloths. Building on the success of the museum’s popular “2023 Sloth Soirée,” visitors can also look forward to a meet-and-greet with a live sloth on July 26. Visitors can explore at their own pace with a self-guided “Summer of Sloths” tour.

The La Brea Tar Pits is located at 5801 Wilshire Blvd.

For information, visit tarpits.org/summer-sloths.