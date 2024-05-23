KCCLA film series explores the meaning of family

The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles will hold Family Movie Nights on Wednesdays, May 29, June 12, July 10 and July 31 in KCCLA’s Ari Hall.

In celebration of National Family Month, the series will reflect on the meaning of family through Korean films. The series opens on May 29 with director Kim Tae-Yong’s “Family Ties” (2006), which tells a story of love, scandal and secrets. It stars Korean actors Moon So-ri, Go Doo-shim and Gong Hyo-jin.

Additional films in the series are “Quiet Family” (1998), directed by Kim Ji-woon; “The Host” (2006), directed by Bong Joon-ho; and “Scandal Makers” (2008), directed by Kang Hyeong-Cheol. The films capture the trajectories of modern Korean history from liberation to the present within the framework of the family. They are intended to help audiences better understand Korean society and culture.

“This is an opportunity to look at the changes in the Korean family and Korean society through four excellent Korean films with the theme of family,” KCCLA director Jung Sang-Won said. “I hope everyone can deeply feel the meaning and value of the family community, which is essential for humans to advance into the world.”

The screening series is free. KCCLA is located at 5505 Wilshire Blvd. For information and to RSVP, visit kccla.org.