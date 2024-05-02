KCCLA and LAUNCH LA partner on exhibition

The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles, in partnership with LAUNCH LA, presents “Divergent Synthesis,” an open call exhibition opening with a reception on Thursday, May 2, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the KCCLA Art Gallery, 5505 Wilshire Blvd. The exhibition is open to the public and will run through May 31.

Jurors Virginia Moon and Peter Frank reviewed more than 1,300 images from more than 300 artists in a blind jurying process. They selected 40 art pieces created by 34 artists that authentically and compellingly echo contemporary life, while being interconnected. “Divergent Synthesis” refers to a complex molecular process of combining different elements to create new compounds. KCCLA and LAUNCH LA are approaching it from a conceptual perspective reflective of contemporary art and influenced by culture.

“Divergent Synthesis” brings together artists whose works combine experiences, backgrounds, influences, media, materials and methods to create new works of art. The artists and their works reflect modern times and provide an authentic lens to view, interpret and document contemporary culture.

The exhibit features works by Andrée B. Carter, Ann Phong, Arthur Golding, Chiho Harazaki, Christopher Lloyd Tucker, Da Aie Park, Dellis Frank, Diane Holland, Diego Borgsdorf Fuenzalida, Dusty Rose, Elizabeth Gorcey, Hyunsook Cho, Jason Thompson, Jennifer Faist, Jinhee Choi, Julie Green, Kaitlyn Jiwon Hahn and Katie Middleton. Works by Rich Lanet, Marian Galczenski, Mary Lai, Michael Flechtner, Nikolas Soren Goodich, Nellie King Solomon, Peter Hess, Randi Matushevitz, Rebecca Waring-Crane, Sangjin Kim, Sharon Allicotti, Shizuko Greenblatt, Tom Lasley, Tom Pazderka, Wayne Hunt and Zo Frampton are also included.

“This wonderful exhibition will be a great occasion to appreciate the diverse artistic expression from Southern California artists and the cultural diversity in Southern California,” KCCLA director Sangwon Jung said.

For information, visit kccla.org.