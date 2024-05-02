Hotel Casa Del Mar and Shutters on the Beach bring the beaches of the world to L.A.

Life in L.A. this time of year pulls Angelenos in many different directions. Dodger games, weekend festivals, theme park trips and the beach see residents headed every which way. But as the weather warms, take a drive west this spring for an unforgettable experience at two of Santa Monica’s iconic beachside resorts, Hotel Casa Del Mar and Shutters on the Beach.

The adjacent hotels are owned and operated by the Edward Thomas Collection of Hotels, but at each you’ll find a different beach experience. While Casa Del Mar offers a Mediterranean-inspired retreat, Shutters transports guests to the beaches of New England.

The twin hotels each feature two restaurants, one indoor and one outdoor. At Casa Del Mar, guests have the option of lunch or dinner at the hotel’s al fresco seafood bistro, Patio Del Mar, just steps away from the sand. The indoor restaurant, Terrazza, brings the robust cuisine of Spain and Italy together with a panoramic view of the Santa Monica coastline for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The atmosphere is classically Mediterranean and mirrors the surrounding shoreline – off-white walls meet an oceanlike green tile floor. Hanging ferns decorate the dining room, creating a lush and warm environment perfect for a sunset dinner on a warm day.

To start, the menu at Terrazza has plenty of sharable appetizers and a raw bar. The striped jack crudo – bright and bold with citrus miso, pickled chili and furikake – is a delicate treat for any sashimi lover.

The menu features classics like a delicious filet mignon and California halibut, but the real star of the show is the pasta selection. The shrimp scampi is a simple combination of Patagonian shrimp, lemon and butter – proving that sometimes less is more. The understated recipe allows the flavor of the shrimp to really shine. If you’ve ever had Patagonian shrimp, you know that they’re – to put it simply, as the dish does – bigger and better. In fact, they taste more like lobster than most shrimp.

The fennel sausage rigatoni is another winner. Chef de cuisine Chad Huff clearly knows his pasta – not surprising, considering he has the chemical compound for gluten tattooed on his arm.

Across the cul-de-sac at Shutters on the Beach, guests can take in the breeze at Coast, the al fresco restaurant, or dine inside at 1 Pico, another restaurant with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.

Keeping with the East Coast theme of Shutters, 1 Pico is decorated like an upscale boathouse. Guests might even feel like they’re dining in a yacht club on Cape Cod. The menu is split into creative categories, “embark,” “restore,” “pasture,” “dock” and “forage.” Starting with the “embark” category, the blue prawns come out sauteed in garlic chili oil, with pickled radish slices and tangy Romesco sauce – once again, bigger and better than regular shrimp. “Restore” is code for pasta, and the linguini vongole with clams rivals the shrimp scampi next door. Another Italian classic done right.

The two restaurants are a great place to dine with family as you watch a sunset and create long-lasting memories. Terrazza and 1 Pico also offer special Mother’s Day menus.

If the restaurants at Casa Del Mar and Shutters aren’t enough for you, take a trip to the Shutters courtyard on a sunny weekend to snack on oysters, pizza and avocado toast and sip refreshing cocktails in “Le Jardin Spring Soirees,” a pop-up partnership with St. Germain – an elderflower liqueur. St. Germain has exploded in popularity in the cocktail world in recent years, and for good reason. The liqueur is a light and refreshing libation that mixes well with just about everything – lemonade, prosecco, even whiskey. The pop-up is open through the end of June on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

If you’re looking for a vacation, staycation, or just want somewhere to watch the sunset, try Hotel Casa Del Mar and Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica.

For information, visit hotelcasadelmar.com or shuttersonthebeach.com.