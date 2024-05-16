Heidi Duckler Dance presents “Herald In, Examine Throughout,” an interactive dance performance set against the backdrop of the Herald Examiner Building on Saturday, May 18, from 6-9 p.m. in downtown L.A. The transformative experience will unfold along Broadway Street and in the Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel. Featuring an original score by Jessie Cox and Duckler’s choreography, the collaborative performances will traverse diverse narratives and foster connections among communities that coexist downtown. The cost is $80. Corner of Broadway and 11th Street. heididuckler.org/event/herald-in-examine-throughout.