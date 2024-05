The Getty Villa is holding a Family Festival on Sunday, May 19, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Cultures from many parts of the world will come together at the daylong festival inspired by the exhibition “Picture Worlds: Greek, Maya, Moche Pottery.” Enjoy traditional Greek folk music and dances from diverse Peruvian cultures, and create melodies with pre-Columbian instruments. 17985 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades. (310)440-7300, getty.edu.