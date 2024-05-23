Getty exhibit looks at early depictions of climate change in art

The J. Paul Getty Museum presents “On Thin Ice: Dutch Depictions of Extreme Weather,” an exhibition running from May 28 through Sept. 1 at the Getty Center.

The exhibit includes landscapes from the Netherlands that feature frigid winters and unusually cool summers, highlighting drawings and paintings by Hendrick Avercamp and other Dutch artists largely from the 17th century.

The Dutch Republic experienced a period of political stability, economic prosperity and great technological advancement during the 17th century. With intricate systems of levees, canals and windmills, the Dutch protected themselves from the harsh sea and transformed marshland into highly fertile farmland.

Despite the advancements, the Dutch could not control Mother Nature. During the 1600s, much of Europe experienced widespread regional cooling that historians have named the “Little Ice Age,” due to volcanic activity, in addition to changes in wind patterns and ocean currents. The Netherlands experienced some of the coldest winters on record during the 1600s. Snow fell more abundantly, and rivers and seaports remained frozen until spring.

“During a period of extended cold in the 17th century, a number of remarkable Dutch artists created a genre of paintings and drawings that capture the icy landscapes and extreme living conditions of climate gone awry,” said Timothy Potts, the Maria Hummer-Tuttle and Robert Tuttle director of the Getty Museum. “There are obvious resonances with the opposite extreme we face today in the rising temperatures across much of the globe.”

Avercamp, who was deaf and mute, became known for his lively depictions of winter. In his drawing “Skaters, Colf Players, and Sleighs on a Frozen River with a Ship at Right and a Dike at Left,” figures are bustling about transporting goods and engaging in fun pastimes. In the distance, a woman has slipped and fallen, underscoring the treacherous conditions and vulnerability of adapting usual activities to the winter freeze.

Taking cue from Avercamp, amateur artist Jan Berents incorporates vulnerability in his drawing “Winter Landscape with Figures,” a lively scene that features a woman who has fallen on ice as others go on with business as usual. Illustrations of seasonal labor and leisure originated from medieval prayer books and were often framed by a religious context. Seventeenth-century artists in the Dutch Republic moved away from the idealized views of labor and updated the genre with more contemporary imagery. Hendrick Meyer’s “A Winter Scene” depicts men chopping wood despite the cold, as others skate on ice or transport goods.

“Today’s global climate crisis is an ongoing issue affecting current and future generations, and often inspiring the work of contemporary artists. This exhibition offers a glimpse at how Dutch artists in 1600s presented such topics,” added Stephanie Schrader, curator of drawings at the Getty Museum. “Not only will it give visitors a better understanding of the past, but it will also provide an example of how adaptation is our only hope for the future.”

To complement the exhibition, the Getty will host a free public lecture on July 28 featuring four emerging scholars discussing the works and how they relate to current environmental, political, social and economic topics. The Getty is located at 1200 Getty Center Drive. For information, call (310)440-7300, or visit getty.edu.