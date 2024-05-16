Gary Clark Jr. inducted into Hollywood RockWalk

On May 1, Guitar Center announced the induction of fourtime Grammy-winning guitarist Gary Clark Jr. into the retailer’s iconic RockWalk. The ceremony took place at Guitar Center’s Hollywood location on Sunset Boulevard. Following the ceremony, Clark Jr. performed at Guitar Center’s flagship – his first concert in Los Angeles since releasing his newest album, “JPEG RAW.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Gary Clark Jr. into the esteemed ranks of Guitar Center’s RockWalk inductees. His extraordinary talent and contributions to music make him a perfect fit for this honor,” Guitar Center CEO Gabe Dalporto said. “Gary’s induction is a testament to his incredible impact on the world of music, and we were pleased to celebrate his achievements at this year’s ceremony. His handprints are a prestigious addition to Guitar Center’s RockWalk, alongside the legends who have shaped the industry.”

The RockWalk ceremony made a return to the city of Los Angeles after six years. Los Angeles broadcast music journalist Nic Harcourt hosted the memorable evening and presented Clark Jr. with the prestigious recognition.

“I am honored to be the latest inductee into Guitar Center’s RockWalk,” Clark Jr. said. “This recognition holds immense significance for me, as it not only reflects my unwavering dedication and love for music but also acknowledges the respect and admiration of my peers and fellow musicians, who I also equally love and admire.”

Guitar Center’s RockWalk is dedicated to honoring artists who have made a significant impact and lasting contribution to the growth and evolution of rock and roll, blues and R&B. As the newest RockWalk inductee, Clark Jr.’s handprints now reside alongside the handprints, signatures and faces of other equally accomplished musicians and innovators such as Eric Clapton, George Martin, Jimmy Page, Ozzy Osbourne, Carlos Santana, Johnny Cash, Van Halen, AC/DC, Aerosmith, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, B.B. King, Stevie Wonder, Run-D.M.C., Maná, Linkin Park and Queen.

The Guitar Center RockWalk is located at 7425 Sunset Blvd.

For information, visit guitarcenter.com.