Friday Wine Tasting series returns to Barnsdall Park

Barnsdall Art Park Foundation presents the return of Barnsdall Fridays Wine Tasting, which after a hiatus since 2019, is back every Friday from May 31 to Aug. 30, from 5:30-9 p.m.

The events attracted sell-out crowds in the past, welcoming guests on the West Lawn of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House, Los Angeles’ only UNESCO World Heritage site. Attendees can bring blankets and sit on the lawn.

Marking its 15th season, the Barnsdall Art Park Foundation’s signature fundraising event supports the park, its arts programing and landscaping, which includes the recent restoration of the historic Olive Grove dating to the 1890s. For wine tastings, the gated area on the West Lawn will be designated for those 21 years and older. Sip wine, enjoy a picnic and panoramic views and watch the sunset.

Silverlake Wine will curate a selection of boutique artisanal wines and food trucks will be present including Triple Beam Pizza and Ardi’s Eats & Sweets. Music will be played by DJs and guests can visit the COLA exhibition on view at the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery.

As part of the series, a limited number of tours of the interior of Hollyhock House will be available for an additional price throughout the evening. The Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, in collaboration with the Barnsdall Art Park Foundation and the Los Angeles Parks Foundation, recently installed native plants at Hollyhock House.

Wine tasting tickets are $45; $70 with a guided tour of Hollyhock House. Designated Driver tickets available for $15 with entry only and wine tasting not included. The park is located at 4800 Hollywood Blvd. For information and tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/barnsdall-art-park-foundation-presents-friday-night-wine-tasting-21-tickets-59078739099.