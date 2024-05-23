Food & Wine Festival to benefit AbilityFirst

AbilityFirst will host the 50th annual AbilityFirst Food & Wine Festival on Sunday, June 9, from 5-8 p.m. and in celebration of this milestone, the event will take place at a new and enchanting location, the Urquhart Residence in South Pasadena.

AbilityFirst will honor Greg & Heba Wood as this year’s festival underscores its commitment to recognizing outstanding contributions. With event co-chairs Anita Lawler and Mary Spellman, and emcee Nancy Longo, the 50th Annual AbilityFirst Food & Wine Festival, a landmark outdoor event renowned for its gourmet food and beverage tastings will bring over 400 guests that will have the opportunity to indulge in culinary delights featuring more than 20 top restaurants, cocktail bars, wineries and breweries. As AbilityFirst marks this special anniversary, this year’s festival promises an evening filled with exquisite flavors, entertainment and a vibrant celebration of AbilityFirst’s mission.

Some of this year’s AbilityFirst Food & Wine Festival Restaurants and Desserts include Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery, Alexander’s Steakhouse, Beard Papa’s, Bone Kettle, El Cholo Café, Gale’s Restaurant, Kensington Caterers, Lord Empanada, Marina, Mi Piace, Nothing Bundt Cake, Pocha LA, Porto’s Bakery, Stems: Cheese, Charcuterie & Catering, Tam O’Shanter, The George, and We Olive & Wine Bar.

Proceeds from this year’s 50th Annual AbilityFirst Food & Wine Festival will directly benefit AbilityFirst’s programs which help an individual successfully transition from childhood to adult life; providing employment preparation, training and experience; build social connections and independence; and offer participants and their caregivers an opportunity to refresh and recharge through recreational activities. AbilityFirst’s person-centered programs empower individuals to discover what is important to them in their lives, and to develop the skills that are important for them to achieve their goals.

For information and to purchase tickets directly to this year’s 50th Annual AbilityFirst Food & Wine Festival, visit one.bidpal.net/affestival24/ticketing. Address will be provided with ticket information.