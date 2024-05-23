Fleet Week sails into The Grove

The Grove welcomed 100 U.S Navy sailors and U.S. Marines on May 22 as part of L.A. Fleet Week, which runs throughout Memorial Day weekend from May 24-27.

L.A. Fleet Week activities and events are primarily held at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro. This year, it expanded to locations throughout the city, with the kick-off event held at The Grove. The contingent of sailors was accompanied by the Navy Band, which performed. The sailors attended a luncheon, explored the shopping destination and rode the trolley.

“I am deeply grateful for their service and sacrifice to keep America safe and protect us all,” said Rick J. Caruso, owner of The Grove. “It was a privilege to host them for lunch and an afternoon enjoying our property.”

L.A. Fleet Week is an annual celebration of maritime service and tradition. It includes military displays and equipment demonstrations, active duty ship tours, live entertainment, aircraft flyovers, cook-off competitions, sports competitions and military band performances. For information, visit lafleetweek.com and thegrovela.com.