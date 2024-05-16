Fleet Week sails into The Grove on May 22 

L.A. Fleet Week, an annual celebration of maritime service and tradition, is expanding this year with a special community event on Wednesday, May 22, from noon-3 p.m. at The Grove.

L.A. Fleet Week is held on Memorial Day weekend from May 24-27 at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro. It is expanding beyond the L.A. waterfront with a series of public events including the May 22 celebration at The Grove. A contingent of 100 sailors, accompanied by the esteemed Navy band, will visit The Grove, marking their inaugural day in the City of Angels.

“As ambassadors of the sea, we are thrilled to bring a taste of naval life to the heart of Los Angeles,” said Brian O’Rourke, of Navy Region Southwest. “The Grove stands as a beacon of culture and community, embodying the spirit of this vibrant city.”

The event includes a ceremonial flag unfurling, presided over by distinguished guests. Following the ceremony, sailors will be treated to a luncheon at The Grove and an opportunity to explore, shop and ride the trolley. The Navy band will perform songs near the fountain capturing the essence of maritime tradition.

Members of the public are invited to join the celebration and meet the visiting sailors. The Grove is located at 189 The Grove Drive. For information, visit lafleetweek.com and thegrovela.com.