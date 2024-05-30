Festival returns to South Carthay

The South Carthay Festival will return June 2. The festival is a spectacular time filled with food, fun, great neighbors, music, kids’ activities and a little magic. The event will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Olympic Place. The objective is to help South Carthay neighbors break bread, laugh, share stories and enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon. All are welcome.

The South Carthay Neighborhood Association is seeking substantial donations. Half the money has already been raised, but the association needs another $4,000. To sponsor the festival, call (323)899-2686. Olympic Place is located between La Jolla and Orlando avenues.