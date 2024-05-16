Father’s Day car show rolls back into Beverly Hills

Fathers, families and car enthusiasts of all ages are invited to enjoy an up-close look at some of the world’s most exotic and expensive vehicles at the 29th annual Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, June 16. The Father’s Day event will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Rodeo Drive and admission is free.

“We are excited to once again welcome back our annual Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance to Beverly Hills,” Mayor Lester Friedman said. “This Father’s Day tradition has always been something families look forward to attending and this year’s lineup of cars will truly be inspiring.”

This year’s event, sponsored by O’Gara Coach, will host a full slate of incredible vehicles lining Beverly Hills’ most famous street between Wilshire Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard. With a special celebration of hypercars and supercars, don’t miss the chance to see cars from McLaren, Pagani and Czinger, plus race cars, classics and custom-built showstoppers.

Hosted on the iconic Rodeo Drive, attendees can also enjoy a stroll or stay in one of Beverly Hills’ top hotels and experience luxury boutiques, shopping and dining all within walking distance of the car show.

“There is simply no better Father’s Day tradition than bringing together incredible cars and wonderful people on our favorite street,” said Bruce Meyer, chairman of the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance. “This year we’re bringing some of the world’s rarest and most expensive cars to the show, plus the nostalgic vintage cars we all love. It’s a wonderful way to spend a day with the family, and it’s free of charge.”

“There is no other car show like it; the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance has some of the world’s most sought-after and rare vehicles. Set against the backdrop of architect-designed boutique spaces and renowned fashion houses and brands, Rodeo Drive is graced by Frank Lloyd Wright and Peter Marino’s breathtaking visions,” Rodeo Drive Committee President Kay Monica Rose said. “The vibrant magic of this fabulous event is an unforgettable adventure for visitors from across the world.”

The event is supported by the city of Beverly Hills and the Rodeo Drive Committee with returning sponsors O’Gara Coach, Auto Vault Storage, GEARYS, Ferrari of Beverly Hills, Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills, Lucid Motors, Two Rodeo and RM Sotheby’s. The Rodeo Drive Concours d’ Elegance is pleased to welcome new sponsors for this year’s event, including the upcoming Netflix Film “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” and Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Proceeds from the concours benefit the Beverly Hills Police Officers Association and Beverly Hills Firefighters’ Association, which are non-profit charities raising funds for first responders and their families.

Admission to the event is free and parking is available at nearby parking garages.

Owners are invited to submit their cars for display consideration by visiting fathersdaycarshow.formstack.com/f orms/application.

To learn more, visit beverly hills.org/concoursbh.