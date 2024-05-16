Drag pageant to kick off WeHo Pride season

Each year, the city of West Hollywood celebrates the artistic contributions of the LGBTQ community by kicking off WeHo Pride season with an annual Harvey Milk Day event.

On Wednesday, May 22 at 6 p.m. Pride Starts Here with the second annual José Sarria Drag Pageant. The event is organized by the city and West Hollywood Drag Laureate Pickle and is co-sponsored by the Imperial Court and by Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, 3rd District.

The event will take place at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center Respite Deck, located at 8750 El Tovar Place, adjacent to West Hollywood Library. The event is free to attend; advance RSVPs are requested at harveymilk2024.eventbrite.com.

Sarria was the first openly gay person to run for office in the United States, helped pave the way for Harvey Milk’s successful run for office, was a well-known drag performer under the name Window Norton, and founded the International Imperial Court System, which is one of the oldest and largest LGBTQ organizations in the world. The Drag Pageant competition will be hosted by West Hollywood Drag Laureate Pickle and several drag icons will be honored. Judges will include Queen Mother Karina Samala and Emperor Eugene Maysky of the Imperial Court, Landon Cider, Anil Patel, Nyx and Kyra Jete.

In addition to the Drag Pageant, the event will include a voter registration table, a Harvey Milk photo opportunity and typewriter poetry provided by Pride Poets. Pride Poets is a cohort of LGBTQ poets who create custom poetry for the public on typewriters. Pride Poets was founded by former West Hollywood City Poet Laureate Brian Sonia-Wallace for the city’s LGBTQ Arts Festival in 2019. The participation of Pride Poets in this event is funded by West Hollywood Arts Grant.

For nearly four decades, West Hollywood has been home to one of the largest Pride celebrations in the nation. Hundreds of thousands of LGBTQ people and allies from around the world traditionally make West Hollywood their regular destination during Pride season.

WeHo Pride Weekend will take place from Friday, May 31-June 2 and, in addition to the WeHo Pride Parade, will include the free WeHo Pride Street Fair; WeHo Pride Presents Friday Night at OUTLOUD; the OUTLOUD Music Festival; the Women’s Freedom Festival; and the Dyke March. The WeHo Pride Arts Festival will take place from Friday, June 14-16. WeHo Pride celebrations will include a diverse array of LGBTQ community group programming from May 22-June 30 as part of visibility, expression and celebration. Additional information about WeHo Pride 2024 is posted at wehopride.com. OUTLOUD Music Festival information is posted at weareoutloud.com. Sign up for WeHo Pride text updates by texting “Pride” to (323)848-5000.