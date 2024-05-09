Developer plans to redesign affordable housing project on Larchmont

The developer of a proposed affordable housing project at 507 N. Larchmont Blvd. has withdrawn plans with the city and is going back to the drawing board to develop a new project.

The initial plan, proposed by 507 N. Larchmont LLC, sought a seven-story, 65-unit building with 100% affordable housing. The site is located near Rosewood Avenue on a stretch of Larchmont Boulevard north of Beverly Boulevard and the Larchmont Village business district. Nearby buildings in the area are one-to-three stories tall.

A group of community members opposed the height and scope of the project, claiming it was out of character with the surrounding neighborhood. In response, the developers are planning to build a smaller five-story project, said Sean Tabibian, a principal with 507 N. Larchmont LLC.

“A lot of neighbors spoke out about the project. A lot of people objected to the height, the number of units and the parking,” Tabibian said. “Taking that into consideration, we decided to scale it down to 40 units and we are scaling down the height. We are chopping off two stories.”

The Los Angeles Department of City Planning confirmed the initial project plans were withdrawn on May 1. The developer will be required to resubmit the new project to the planning department to start the process again. Tabibian did not have a timeline for when new plans will be submitted.

Cindy Chvatal-Keane, president of the Hancock Park Homeowners Association, said she is pleased with the developer’s decision.

“It’s great news, people are thrilled. Everybody is pleased with the outcome,” Chvatal-Keane said. “The neighbors were very vocal about the height and compatibility with the neighborhood. It’s a victory for the neighborhood to have the developer listen.”