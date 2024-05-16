Cops & community mingle over a cup of Joe

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division joined community members over coffee on May 16 at the Target store at the Beverly Connection, corner of La Cienega Boulevard and Third Street.

The Wilshire Division’s Coffee With a Cop events are held monthly at different coffeehouses and retail businesses, bringing together law enforcement and residents in informal settings. Residents and business owners meet the officers who patrol their neighborhoods and share concerns. Members of the Wilshire Division’s command staff attended the event including Capt. Jeff Hollis, who became the police station’s commanding officer in early May.

“The whole idea is to foster community engagement and interact with community members – some that we know, some that we don’t know yet – and to open those lines of communication and build rapport,” Hollis said. “I’m brand new here and I’m still learning all of our struggles and all of our problems, meeting with community members, learning where the hotspots of crime are. It’s been an eye opening experience.”

Anyone seeking information or wishing to get involved with the Wilshire Division’s public programs is urged to contact the Community Relations Unit at (213)473-0200, or the front desk at (213)473-0476.