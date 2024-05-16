City Year Los Angeles hosts annual spring break event at SoFi Stadium

City Year Los Angeles – an education nonprofit organization – hosted its 13th annual spring break benefit on May 4, which raised over $2.4 million to help thousands of students across L.A. thrive in school and in life. Over 600 guests – including community and business leaders, celebrities, influencers, families and AmeriCorps members – gathered for an exciting night of food, fun and entertainment in support of education at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The benefit honored City Year Los Angeles co-founders and philanthropists Andrew Hauptman and Ellen Bronfman Hauptman, whose passion, advocacy and contributions to public education made it possible not only to bring City Year to Los Angeles in 2007, but also to help sustain the program, becoming one of the largest City Year sites in the nation. Andrew is the chairman of Andell Holdings, a private investment firm and family office he controls with Ellen. The event also featured a special musical performance by EGOT-winner and twelve-time Grammy-award-winning multiplatinum musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist John Legend.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass presented the evening’s honorees with the “Service to a Cause Greater Than Self” award in recognition of their advocacy and commitment to the hundreds of thousands of children across Los Angeles public schools who benefit directly from having a City Year L.A. mentor.

For information, visit cityyear.org.