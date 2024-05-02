Celebrities turn out for arts education at ‘Express Yourself’

P.S. ARTS hosted Express Yourself, its largest fundraiser of the year, on April 28, bringing families together to experience the magic of art and creativity that our students experience in their classrooms year-round. The event included more than 25 interactive booths featuring engaging and kid-friendly art projects, as well as performances, community artworks, food and a raffle – all in support of arts education in public schools.

Among the attendees were actors Eric Balfour, Dan Bucatinsky, Eva LaRue (pictured), Lindsay Price, Charlotte Ross, Sam Page, Tiffani Amber Thiessen and Constance Zimmer.