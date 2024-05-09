Celebrities raise awareness in May about mental health care

Actress Mariette Hartley, left, and actor Karl Malden joined Southern California Counseling Center director Nancy Steiny in a photograph in the May 23, 1991, issue of the Beverly Press and Park Labrea News. The group attended the organization’s 25th anniversary fundraiser that year and raised awareness about the nonprofit’s work to provide mental health care to people with limited resources. May is observed nationally as Mental Health Awareness Month.

The center, located at 5615 W. Pico Blvd., continues to offer counseling and provides training for pre-licensed therapists. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer or who is seeking counseling and resources is encouraged to call (323)937-1344, or visit sccc-la.org.