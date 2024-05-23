Celebrities gather around poker table to support City of Hope

City of Hope’s Future Hope Committee, part of its Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Volunteer Fundraising Group, hosted the annual “All in for Hope” Poker Tournament on May 19 at the Creative Artists Agency office in Century City.

The event raised over $160,000 to benefit City of Hope research and innovative treatment. Attendees included Grammy award winners Krish Sharma, Tom Syrowski and Theron “Neff-u” Feemster, director Frank Coraci, poker pro Robbi Jade Lew, actress Mimi Rogers and songwriter Justin Jesso.

The All in for Hope Poker Tournament presented by the Natalie Cole Foundation, supports City of Hope’s mission to treat and ultimately cure cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. In its 50-plus-year history, MFEI has raised more than $150 million for City of Hope research and care.

The late American comedian Judy Tenuta gifted $650,000 to City of Hope as part of her trust, with another forthcoming gift to be made from her ongoing trust administration. Actress Kate Linder and comedian Elayne Boosler presented the gift on the trust’s behalf. Tenuta, known for appearances in “The Love Goddess” as well as television and theater, died on Oct. 22, 2022, after a battle with stage 4 ovarian cancer. For information, visit cityofhope.org.