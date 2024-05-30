Cedars-Sinai staff honor LGBTQIA+ community at Pride Month festivities in June

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is celebrating Pride Month in June by honoring the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Cedars-Sinai was founded in 1902 on the principles of diversity, inclusion and quality health care for all,” said Nicole Mitchell, Cedars-Sinai’s chief diversity and inclusion officer. “We are as committed to these principles today as we were 120 years ago. That is why Cedars-Sinai is participating in numerous events that recognize the accomplishments and address the unique health needs of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Staff from Cedars-Sinai will participate in Pride events in West Hollywood, Los Angeles and Inglewood in June. The events include the WeHo Pride Street Fair on Saturday, June 1, from noon-8 p.m. and Sunday, June 2, from noon-10 p.m. on Robertson and San Vicente boulevards between Melrose avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.

As many as 300 Cedars-Sinai employees, family members and friends will march in the WeHo Pride Parade showing support for the LGBTQIA+ community. The parade steps off at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, at Santa Monica and Crescent Heights boulevards. Staff will also participate in the Inglewood Pride Festival on Saturday, June 22, from noon-8 p.m. and San Fernando Valley Pride on Saturday, June 29, from 1-5 p.m. For information, visit cedars-sinai.org and wehopride.com.