Brunch looks Rosy at the Roosevelt

Attention brunch goers. Just in time for peak brunch season, Rosy Café at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel is now serving brunch on Saturday and Sundays from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. With both sweet and savory options and bottomless brunch cocktails, Rosy Café is providing the neighborhood with a new al-fresco brunch experience. Rosy Café is tucked behind the hotel’s famed David Hockney-painted Tropicana Pool and known for its lush and stylish space. The relaxed environment with bright fringed umbrellas outside and a pink and green interior communicates an “endless summer” vibe, perfect for Los Angeles tourists and locals alike. The fresh and creative menu lends itself to events such as bottomless brunches, power lunches and evening bites by the pool. Enjoy challah French toast, croque madame, grilled prawns and polenta, and crab cake benedict, among other brunch delights. For information, visit hollywoodroosevelt. com/rosy-cafe or call (323)785-7000. The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel is located at 7000 Hollywood Blvd.