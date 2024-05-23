BroadStage sets the stage for 2024-25 season

There is something for everyone in the 2024-25 season at BroadStage, including “All The Devils Are Here,” direct from a sold-out New York City run, created and performed by Patrick Page; Jenn Freeman and Sonya Tayeh’s “Is It Thursday Yet?,” presented in association with La Jolla Playhouse; contemporary dance company RUBBERBAND; comedian Maria Bamford; a robust lineup of classical and jazz artists; and the Future Sounds of Jazz Festival opening the season.

Whether you join them, for a performance or on The Plaza, BroadStage is The Place to B.

Members can purchase subscriptions now and can purchase single tickets on Aug. 1. General public subscription sales begin June 13 and single ticket sales begin August 15. Future Sounds of Jazz Festival packages are sold separately and will be available to purchase in July 2024.

This season, there are no more single ticket processing fees, and subscription processing fees are now only $25 (previously $36). Purchase before July 8 to waive the fee altogether.

For information, visit broadstage.org/2425-season. BroadStage is located at 1310 11th St., Santa Monica.