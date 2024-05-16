BroadStage piano concert

BroadStage welcomes Inna Faliks for a performance on Sunday, May 19, at 2 p.m. The Ukrainian American pianist will make her BroadStage solo debut in a program of works by Beethoven, Bach and Chopin. The program will include two works composed for Faliks in 2020 that were commissioned by the Wende Museum. Faliks will also read passages from her long-awaited memoir “Weight in the Fingertips.” Tickets start at $10. 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. broadstage.org.