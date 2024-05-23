Bakers sought for Pie Bake a’la Beverly Hills

Calling all pie bakers. The city of Beverly Hills is seeking entrants for its annual Pie Bake a’ la Beverly Hills and Piesta on Sunday, June 9, from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market.

Register to bring your favorite pie to the competition and let the expert judges taste the deliciousness. From classic apple pies to creative twists on traditional flavors, the event offers a chance to show off baking skills and win prizes for the best pies in Beverly Hills.

All pie-bake entries must be made with locally grown fruit from California. Judging is based on appearance, creativity, crust, consistency and flavor. Farmers’ Market money in the amounts of $200, $100, $50 and $50 will be awarded for first, second and third place, and “Most Pie-utiful,” respectively.

The annual Piesta Pie Bake is a free event featuring pie eating contests for children and adults, entertaining pie-themed activities, Kids Zone arts and crafts, and musical entertainment. The pie bake contest is held in conjunction with the weekly Farmers’ Market, located along Civic Center Drive between Third Street and Santa Monica Boulevard. Free two-hour parking is available in the Civic Center parking garage. All regular farmers and prepared foods vendors will be featured at the market.

Contestants must apply by Wednesday, June 6. Applications are available online at beverlyhills.org/csevents.