Enjoy “Autry After Hours: May Music Nights & Cowboy Cocktails” on Thursday, May 16, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Listen to live music on the plaza with the country rock band Emily Rose and the Rounders and supporting group Badwater Bob and Sidekick Luther, and meet André Darlington, author of “Cowboy Cocktails.” Pub games will be held on the plaza and food will be available for purchase from the Burnt to a Crisp BBQ food truck. GA cash bar is available and guests will have after-hours museum access to the Art of the West and Imagined Wests galleries. 4700 Western Heritage Way. theautry.org.