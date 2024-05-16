Artists receive LAND Grants

Los Angeles Nomadic Division has announced the four artists selected to receive 2024 Mohn LAND Grants: Carlos Agredano, Lizette Hernandez, Vincent Enrique Hernandez and Daid Roy. Mohn LAND Grants were introduced in 2023 as a new and ambitious initiative to invest in emerging Los Angeles artists by providing them with a platform to present siteresponsive, transdisciplinary work across Los Angeles County. The program was developed in collaboration with art collectors and philanthropists Pamela and Jarl Mohn. For its second year, the Mohn family has increased their support to realize new works in sites throughout Los Angeles.

“Pamela and I are thrilled to continue our support for the Mohn LAND Grants in 2024,” Jarl Mohn said. “We have a profound appreciation for the dynamism within Los Angeles’ art scene, especially among emerging artists who are exploring new territories. The 2023 cohort already raised the bar for experimental art in L.A. We’re eager to see how Carlos, Daid, Lizette and Vincent – with LAND’s collaboration – will push those boundaries even further.”

Founded in 2009, LAND is recognized for supporting artists who work outside of traditional models and who are deeply embedded in their communities. The initiative reflects LAND’s mission to empower artists to have autonomy over the presentation of their work and in more direct relationship with the public. Mohn LAND Grants provide critical support, visibility and context for an artist’s first major public commission.

According to the curatorial team “this year’s cohort of Mohn LAND Grantees were selected because their methodologies represent new ways of working through conceptual and aesthetic concerns, while also creating profound connections to the city around them. The everprobed divide between art and life is made even more porous with these projects: despite these artists’ distinct practices, which focus on ceramics, rocketry, sculpture and social practice, they each find inspiration in familiar habits and sites, harnessing skills and expertise drawn from outside the realm of contemporary art to create artworks that defy facile categorization.”

For information, visit nomadicdivision.org.