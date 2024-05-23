Annual Race to Erase MS Gala brings in over $1.5 million

On May 10, Multiple Sclerosis advocate and Center Without Walls founder Nancy Davis welcomed guests to the Fairmont Century Plaza for the 31st annual Race to Erase MS Gala. The event raised over $1.5 million to benefit the Race to Erase MS and its Center Without Walls program, a collaboration of top MS research centers working together as a team on groundbreaking research with the goal of treating and ultimately finding a cure for MS. The star-studded event, hosted by Caroline Rhea, featured performances by Natasha Bedingfield and A Great Big World. Additionally, L’AGENCE kicked off the evening with a fashion show.

Race to Erase MS was founded in 1993 by Davis and is dedicated to the treatment and ultimate cure of Multiple Sclerosis. Since the Race to Erase MS foundation was created, there has been more than $59.5 million raised and 24 FDA approved therapies created to aggressively fight MS that have provided hope, inspiration and resources to those in the Multiple Sclerosis community. The gala directly benefits the foundation’s Center Without Walls program, a unique collaboration between the world’s leading MS research scientists and investigators who have bolstered their individual efforts into collective action that has led to exciting discoveries in the search for a cure.

The Center Without Walls program currently includes physicians, scientists and clinicians from Cedars-Sinai, UCSF, Harvard, Yale, Oregon Health Science University, Johns Hopkins, UCLA and USC. The Race to Erase MS Gala has been instrumental in funding pilot studies that have contributed to drugs now on the market and other important therapies that are improving the lives of people worldwide suffering from MS.

Davis also created the annual “Orange You Happy to Erase MS” campaign, which takes place for the entire month of May – MS Awareness Month – and adds yet another branch of fundraising for MS research. Throughout the month, a variety of orange products, many of which are specially created for this initiative, are sold to benefit the cause and elevate public awareness about MS.

For information, visit erasems.org.