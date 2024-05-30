Alzheimer’s Association hosts annual Magic of Music Gala

The Alzheimer’s Association California Southland Chapter hosted its annual Magic of Music Gala at Sony Pictures Studio in Culver City on May 9. The gala brought together celebrities, business leaders and philanthropists for an evening of music and celebration, while honoring community changemakers in the fight to end Alzheimer’s and raise funds to support the Alzheimer’s Association’s care, education, advocacy and research initiatives.

Chaired by Peter and Camille Goldstein, the gala was hosted by Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery, and featured performances by three-time Grammy award-winning artist Ne-Yo, Gina Schock of The Go-Go’s, Antonia Bennett and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer. The evening honored “Innovator in Brain Health” recipients Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger, film industry honorees Lisa Genova, Elizabeth Gelfand Stearns, Jeong-Hwa Fonkalsrud and Wash Westmoreland on behalf of the film “Still Alice,” and music industry honoree iHeartMedia Los Angeles.

Celebrities and VIPs attending the gala included: Heather Rae El Moussa from Selling Sunset, HGTV personality Tarek El Moussa, attorney Rachel Lindsay, actress Alicia Coppola, “Valentine in the Morning” hosts Lisa Foxx and Valentine, Emmy award-winning producer Katie Conway, actress Amy Aquino and actor Erich Hover.

Additional notable guests include Alzheimer’s Association California Southland Chapter board members including Gloria Crockett, Vivek Kolpe, Kelly Stone, Eden Alpert, Patricia Murphy, Lara Wickes and Joe Rust. Entertainment Tonight correspondents Billy Harris and Cassie DiLaura served as auctioneers for the live auction, while founder of Box ‘N Burn Kevan Watson served as the evening’s guest speaker.

