Alumni say goodbye to Hawthorne School

On May 24th, the Beverly Hills Unified School District marked a poignant moment in its history with a heartfelt farewell to Hawthorne School, which is closing after a 110-year chapter of educational excellence. The event was a nostalgic reunion and breakfast ceremony that drew over 400 alumni, reflecting the school’s enduring impact on generations of students.

The ceremony was held at the historic campus, beginning with a warm welcome from Hawthorne Elementary School Principal Sarah Kaber, followed by a moving flag salute led by fifth graders Chloe Naimian and Nicole Partielli. The event featured speeches from notable figures including BHUSD Board of Education Vice President Rachelle Marcus, and former principal Dick Douglas, who personally greeted each fifth grader.

Special tributes included poetry readings by current fifth graders and reflections from distinguished alumni such as Janis Black Warner, Damon Peykar and Lisa Redston Kay Schwartz, who shared memories of their formative years at Hawthorne. The school’s legacy was further celebrated through song, with the alma mater conducted by Christa Gutheinz.

Highlighting the deep connections forged at Hawthorne, attendees were invited to look through old yearbooks, evoking memories and stories from decades past. Marcus initiated a powerful demonstration where alumni stood by decade, starting from the 1960s, showing the school’s historical breadth and personal histories intertwined with its legacy. Each guest received a limited edition “Honoring Hawthorne” pin as a keepsake of their connection to the school.

The day concluded with guided tours for all guests by current fifth-grade students, where attendees revisited their old stomping grounds and shared stories, culminating in a symbolic signing on the schoolyard wall to mark their presence at the gathering.

Attendees included dignitaries, elected officials, alumni, staff, students and dedicated community members.

“BHUSD extends its deepest gratitude to all who have been part of Hawthorne’s remarkable journey, ensuring that while the physical space may close for now, the spirit of Hawthorne will forever remain in the hearts of those it has touched,” BHUSD Superintendent Michael Bregy said.