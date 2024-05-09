Allen honors Emily Shane Foundation for work in education

State Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) has named the Emily Shane Foundation as a 2024 California Nonprofit of the Year.

The prestigious honor recognizes the foundation’s work in empowering underserved middle school students through personalized academic tutoring and mentorship. The foundation’s mission is to foster positive relationships that inspire dreams and unlock potential. By carefully matching struggling students with successful college mentors and tutors, the foundation provides individualized support students need to overcome academic challenges and build a brighter future.

Ellen and Michel Shane founded the nonprofit in 2011, driven by the tragic loss of their youngest child Emily, who was struck and killed by a speeding driver in 2010 on Pacific Coast Highway. Committed to transforming the lives of underserved middle schoolers, they honor Emily’s memory through academic aid and kindness initiatives.

“I served on the school board when we tragically lost Emily Shane 14 years ago on PCH. I’ll never forget it,” Allen said. “That Ellen and Michel have been able to turn that unthinkable loss into such a powerful force for good is commendable and inspiring. And the data is clear: students served by the foundation’s individualized tutoring and mentorship programs are more likely to graduate high school and enroll in college and less likely to miss school or turn to illegal substance use. I am pleased to honor Emily’s legacy by recognizing this life-changing work.”

“Every day, our dedicated staff and mentor-tutors work to make a profound difference in the lives of students who might otherwise slip through the cracks,” added Ellen Shane, executive director of the Emily Shane Foundation. “To receive this recognition from Sen. Allen is deeply humbling and validates our vital work. We are incredibly proud to be named a Nonprofit of the Year and grateful to all who have supported us on this journey.”

The CalNonprofits Nonprofit of the Year initiative, now in its ninth year, allows each California state legislator to honor a nonprofit organization doing outstanding work in their district. The program culminates with a celebratory luncheon at the State Capitol on California Nonprofits Day, June 5. The Emily Shane Foundation will join more than 100 honorees that will be recognized.

The Emily Shane Foundation offers the Successful Educational Achievement Program, or SEA, a unique, comprehensive educational initiative. For information, visit emilyshane.org.