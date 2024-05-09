All Saints’ Beverly Hills welcomes community to Ascension Day service

All Saints’ Episcopal Church of Beverly Hills invites the community to a special Missa Mystica service on Ascension Day, Thursday, May 9, at 7:30 p.m.

The unique and beautiful service, held in observance of the Ascension of Jesus Christ, promises an enriching spiritual and musical experience. With its rich liturgy and beautiful choral music, the service serves as a poignant reminder of Jesus’ ascension into heaven, and the hope and promise it brings to believers. The musical program, performed by the All Saints’ Choir, will include music by Thomás Luis de Victoria.

“We are thrilled to invite our community to join us for this meaningful and uplifting service,” said the Reverend Canon Andrea McMillin, of All Saints’ Beverly Hills. “As we commemorate the ascension of Jesus Christ, we come together to celebrate our faith and reflect on the significance of this sacred event.”

The service will feature a blend of traditional hymns, scripture readings and prayers, creating a reverent and peaceful environment for worship. Attendees will have a memorable and spiritually fulfilling experience as they participate in the timeless tradition.

The service is free and open to the public. It will take place at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, located at 504 N. Camden Drive, Beverly Hills. A free-will offering will be held and donations will be accepted. For information, visit allsaintsbh.org.