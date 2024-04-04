TV Academy picks Go as foundation intern

California Preparatory Academy alumna Riley Go has been selected for the prestigious Television Academy Foundation Internship program. She is one of just five students chosen by Television Academy members from across the country for the 2024 Spring Internship Program. The foundation offers paid internships at top Hollywood studios and production companies annually to college students nationwide.

Go is currently a junior at UCLA majoring in Communications and will be interning this spring in the scripted television development department at Sandstone Artists through the Foundation’s program. Sandstone Artists is an entertainment company that focuses on talent and literary management as well as film and television production.

Go grew up in Mission Viejo and attended California Preparatory Academy in San Juan Capistrano.

“I feel incredibly grateful to have been selected for an internship by Television Academy members,” Go said. “It’s an honor, and I truly cannot thank this group enough for believing in me and having faith in my potential. Knowing that I’ve been selected by professionals who actively contribute to shaping the television landscape is both surreal and incredibly motivating, and I hope to make the most of this unique opportunity. What excites me the most is the chance to work with accomplished professionals and grow both personally and professionally,” Go said.

The Internship Program provides over 50 students from across the nation with hands-on work experience, mentorships and opportunities for accelerated career development in more than 30 disciplines annually. The Television Academy Foundation’s Internship Program also provides professional development sessions with leaders in the television industry and customized seminars covering personal brand building and navigating the job market ahead for participating students.

