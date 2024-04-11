Tokyo celebration goes immersive for special event

The Delicious Little Tokyo celebration is returning, offering an unforgettable experience that celebrates the neighborhood’s rich culinary heritage and vibrant cultural tapestry. Presented by Go Little Tokyo, the Little Tokyo Community Council’s community-based marketing initiative, the ninth annual festival will be held on Saturday, May 4. This immersive one-day event promises a sensory feast, providing interactive opportunities to savor authentic culinary delights and honor the area’s legacy businesses.

The festival offers a wide array of activities and events designed to cater to food lovers of all ages. From walking food tours that explore the hidden culinary gems of Little Tokyo to immersive workshops that offer hands-on experiences with local chefs and artisans, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Attendees can embark on the guided History of Little Tokyo Food Tour to gain insights into the neighborhood’s rich culinary heritage while sampling delicious dishes from local eateries. Alternatively, food enthusiasts can opt for the deliciously themed, self-guided foodie tours, including Nom Nom Nihonmachi (Japantown) and J-Town Munch & Lunch, allowing them to sip and snack their way through the iconic neighborhood and discover Little Tokyo’s most treasured small businesses along the way.

In addition to the mouthwatering food tours and engaging workshops, a variety of free activities suitable for all ages will be available throughout the neighborhood. In celebration of “Kodomo no Hi” or Japanese “Children’s Day,” Little Tokyo invites all to experience two free festivals, also happening May 4 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

At the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center’s Kodomo no Hi Celebration allows guests to immerse themselves in Japanese flavors, games, performances and traditions on the beautiful Isamu Noguchi Plaza.

Enjoy a children’s cooking competition and engaging activities for all ages, then head over to the Terasaki Budokan to enjoy Kibō Nobori, children’s art and culture festival which features live performances, storytelling and a vibrant marketplace of AAPI creators.

Also taking place at the beginning of May is the 40th edition of the VC FILM FEST (Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival), held from May 1-10 and presented by Visual Communications. Since 1983, the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival has presented over 5,000 films, videos and digital media works by Asian and Pacific Islander artists, and features seminars, panels, in-person guest appearances and filmmaker awards. The film festival continues to be the largest festival of its kind in Southern California and is the premier showcase for the best and brightest of Asian Pacific cinema.

“We are excited to bring back Delicious Little Tokyo for its ninth year in collaboration with JACCC’s and Terasaki Budokan’s Children’s Day celebrations, and the VC FILM FEST, offering attendees a diverse range of culinary and cultural experiences that showcase the best of what Little Tokyo has to offer,” said Kisa Ito, project director for Little Tokyo Community Council. “These festivals serve as both a celebration of our neighborhood’s rich heritage and a testament to the resilience and vibrancy of our local small businesses, which is especially fitting as 2024 marks 140 years of Little Tokyo.”

Ticket sales for the Delicious Little Tokyo walking tours are now live, and early booking is advised to secure a spot for the most popular events and activities. To purchase tickets and learn more about the Delicious Little Tokyo schedule and participating vendors, visit littletokyola.org/delicious.