The Ebell welcomes Grand Kyiv Ballet for ‘Giselle’

The Grand Kyiv Ballet will perform the timeless ballet masterpiece “Giselle” on Sunday, April 14, at 7 p.m. at the Wilshire Ebell Theater.

The production will showcase the talents of the Grand Kyiv principal dancers Kateryna Kukhar and Oleksandr Stoianov, both from the National Opera of Ukraine. Deputy Mayor Jacqueline Hamilton will give opening remarks and attend the performance.

“Giselle” has stood the test of time, captivating global audiences for more than 180 years. Recognized as one of the greatest dramatic love stories ever told, the ballet recounts the tale of Giselle and the Willis, young unmarried girls betrayed by their lovers who meet their untimely demise. Overwhelmed by sorrow and anger, they transform into the malevolent Willis, seeking retribution and settling scores.

Kukhar and Stoianov, who have been living in Seattle due to the war in Ukraine, were far away from their home country with their two children in France when the war erupted. Just prior, they had rehearsed “Giselle” together, a poignant moment amidst the turmoil unfolding at home. Originally planning to return to Kyiv, their lives were upended when they received news of the outbreak of war.

The resilient couple undertook extraordinary efforts, with the help of friends and family, and worked tirelessly to evacuate their children from Ukraine. Regrettably, not all their relatives could be relocated to a fully secure location, as Kukhar’s parents chose to remain in Kyiv.

In the month that ensued, Kukhar and Stoianov helped evacuate more than 300 ballet dancers and their families from Ukraine, including students and working artists.

Stoianov has started four ballet companies to create work for many of the dancers and company members displaced from Ukraine.

In a commitment to cultural preservation, Grand Kyiv Ballet will donate a portion of the proceeds from the event to the renovation efforts of the Kyiv State Choreographic College. The esteemed institution has nurtured generations of talented dancers.

Tickets start at $45. The Wilshire Ebell Theater is located at 4401 W. Eighth St. For information, visit ebellofla.org/event/giselle-ballet.