Television City project scaled back in newly revised plan

A project to expand and modernize Television City has undergone significant changes that the owner of the property at Beverly and Fairfax said will make it more compatible with the surrounding neighborhood.

Hackman Capital Partners purchased the studio from CBS in early 2019 and announced plans for 1.874 million square feet of sound stage, production support, production office, general office and retail uses at the site. The goal of the $1.25-billion project is to create a studio that meets the demands of modern productions while offering office space for production companies.

The plan has been met with support and opposition in the community. Some state it will create jobs and revitalize the area, while others believe it is too large and will cause traffic and congestion in the neighborhood. Los Angeles City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, 5th District, asked Hackman Capital Partners to consider revisions to the plan ahead of city meetings in the coming months. Hackman Capital Partners announced new plans on April 4 that significantly reduce the size and scope of the project.

The new proposal reduces the overall size by 150,000 square feet and removes a 15-story tower on the west side of the parcel. It also lowers the height of buildings across the site, creates more setbacks near adjacent properties and streets, and adds additional trees, landscaping and public areas.

The changes were made following hundreds of community meetings and outreach opportunities over the past four years. Hackman Capital Partners said the plan will preserve the historic studio, which opened in 1952, while bringing it into the 21st century and creating a site that will benefit the entire community.

“Television City is committed to being a good neighbor for the long-term, which starts with listening. We are grateful to all project stakeholders for their participation in our outreach process, and the project refinements arising from this collaboration and input have made the TVC Project even better,” Hackman Capital Partners founder and CEO Michael Hackman said. “Our investment will preserve this iconic studio and transform it into Los Angeles’ first all-electric production facility, create good-paying jobs close to where individuals and families live and improve the quality of life and safety of residents and businesses in the Beverly-Fairfax community.”

The project has received support from the Mid City West Neighborhood Council and the Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce, as well as other community groups in the area.

“Television City heard us. I initially opposed the project but the TVC team took the time to listen to the community’s feedback and make real and meaningful changes,” said Angie White, a board member for the Park La Brea Residents Association. “[The new] TVC Project reflects what our community wants and highlights the receptiveness of Television City to work collaboratively with all stakeholders. This is a win-win for the entertainment industry and the Beverly-Fairfax neighborhood. Now, it’s the city’s turn to listen to the community, and I hope they move quickly to approve this project.”

The plan is opposed by the Neighbors for Responsible TVC Development and the Beverly Fairfax Community Alliance, a coalition of residents and businesses that includes the owners of The Grove and the Original Farmers Market, which are adjacent to Television City. Neighbors for Responsible TVC Development said the new project plan does not go far enough to make the site more compatible with the community.

“The updated application has not been released, but from what we know so far, it does not begin to address community concerns,” said Shelley Wagers, co-founder of Neighbors for Responsible TVC Development. “Trimming 150,000 square feet off a project the size of two Staples Centers does virtually nothing to blunt the impact on traffic and quality of life for surrounding communities. With roughly 75% of the proposed project given to office space, Hackman is actually proposing a big office park wrapped around a small studio.”

Hackman Capital Partners said the new plans will reduce impacts in the area, eliminating approximately 5,000 daily car trips from surrounding streets. The new project will also have less impact on the environment, as it is planned as a LEED Gold-certified development using renewable energy and reducing carbon emissions and water usage, they said. The new project plans were created by the design and architecture team of Foster + Partners, Adamson Associates Inc. and RIOS.

“This is a better TVC studio plan, and we are very grateful for the sincere engagement of the community and their genuine desire to see the studio be modernized,” Television City Senior Vice President Zach Sokoloff said. “At the end of the day, it’s incredibly important to us to listen and to authentically engage with community members. These are folks in some instances who have lived in the Beverly-Fairfax community for as long as the studio has been around. So we will continue to prioritize and remain incredibly committed to community outreach and engagement. At the end of the day, I’m not sure we’re ever going to be able to make everybody happy, but it’s important to us to listen, to be responsive and to actually do something with the feedback and the input that we’ve received. We feel like this project does that, that the project is a refined and improved version of our original plan.”

The planning department has announced it will incorporate any changes and associated documents into the project file and will publicly release them prior to any hearings. To receive direct email notification of project publications and hearing/meeting notices, email contact information to Paul Caporaso at [email protected] with TVC 2050 in the subject line.