Summer Cinespia lineup announced

Cinespia, Los Angeles’ favorite cinematic experience presented by Amazon MGM Studios, is kicking off Memorial Day Weekend for another summer at Hollywood Forever Cemetery with the best of bests: beloved films, superstar DJs, and the most enchanted free photobooths yet. Screening lineup includes “Se7en” (May 26), “Legally Blonde” (June 1), “Dazed and Confused” (June 8), “Across The Universe” (June 15), “D.E.B.S.” (June 22) in partnership with LA Pride, and “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” (June 29).

“We’re so excited to be back at the cemetery with some incredible, Cinespia fan-favorite films to kick off the summer,” Cinespia founder John Wyatt said. “As June ushers in a vibrant celebration of love and diversity, we’re thrilled to continue our annual tradition of partnering with LA Pride.”

Hollywood Forever Cemetery is located at 6000 Santa Monica Blvd. For information, visit cinespia.org.