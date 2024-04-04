Students can apply for paid internships in the arts

University and community college students are encouraged to apply for the L.A. County Arts Internship Program, which will provide 228 students with paid on-thejob experience in the arts at more than 160 nonprofit organizations this summer. Applications are open. Any current undergraduate students, as well as students graduating between May 1-December 1, 2024, are eligible to apply. All applicants must be currently enrolled in a community college or four-year university in Los Angeles County, and cannot be previous AIP participants.

Students who wish to apply may do so by identifying the opportunities they are interested in at lacountyarts.org/internships, and applying directly to the host organizations. New positions will be added at the beginning of each month through July. Students should continue checking the website for the most up to date information about available positions.

The L.A. County Arts Internship Program is the largest paid undergraduate summer internship program in the U.S. During the past 24 years, more than 2,500 students have obtained internships in the arts and culture fields through the program.

AIP interns build professional skills and connections and learn about the arts sector, while completing projects in education, marketing, graphic design, fundraising and event production. Host organization partners include nonprofits focusing on artistic disciplines such as theater, dance, multimedia, film and social justice through the arts.

“L.A. County Arts and Culture is investing in the next generation of creatives through its arts internship program. More than 200 young people from across Los Angeles County’s diverse communities will be embedded in nonprofit arts organizations that shape our neighborhoods and connections with the world around us. Congratulations and best wishes for an amazing summer,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Lindsey Horvath, 3rd District.

“We are committed to expanding arts learning and creative career pathways for L.A. County’s young people. I’m excited to say we’re now investing over $1.5 million dollars in the Arts Internship Program each year,” added Kristin Sakoda, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture. “The program provides salaries, real-world experience, job skills, networking and educational events. Our model of ensuring internships are paid, deepening inclusion of community college students, having over 160 intern host partners in an array of artistic fields and supporting the next generation of arts leaders all increases opportunity for diverse youth and equitable access to the creative economy.”

For information, visit lacountyarts.org.